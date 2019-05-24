

January 14, 1967 -

May 19, 2019



Lisa Elaine (Breckenridge) Eaton, 52, of Anacortes passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.



She was born on January 14, 1967 in Anacortes, WA; the daughter of Orville and Ione (Kamps) Breckenridge.



Lisa was employed as a Valve Coordinator in the Oil Industry. She was a hard worker and detail oriented. Her interests were varied as her convivial personality. She enjoyed music, dancing, gardening, gymnastics (was a great gymnast), cooking for everyone, agate hunting, camping, caretaker of her immediate family and enjoyed it. She was outgoing, open-minded, silly, friendly, miss socialite, bubbly personality and her smile was infectious. She was an awesome caregiver to many. Lisa loved looking after animals, especially her dog, Harlee. She loved and cherished her grandson, Brody Huffman. Jovial would be Lisa. Her spirit was happy, therefore, it made all around her happy.



With Gregg's encouragement she chose to discontinue her work career due to his work schedule and traveling. Lisa loved to travel with Gregg visiting several States and countries all over the world.



Lisa was looking forward to starting a new venture with her husband Gregg, to travel the United States to attend Car Shows in their newly purchased 1956 F-100 Pick-Up.



Lisa is survived by her father, Orville (Lou) Breckenridge; husband, Gregg Eaton; son, Christopher Hanks; step-children: Katelyn (Jason Huffman) &, Joel Eaton; grandson, Brody Huffman; Siblings: Susie (Don O'Neill) of Anacortes, Brian (Lori) of Newport, Troy of Lake McMurray and Kurt of Marysville, WA: nephews and nieces: Patricia, Jessie, Joseph, Jacob, Angel, Breanna, and Amber (Shane Bentley); and step-brother Richard Bradburn of Lake McMurray.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Ione Bradburn and step-father Clarence Bradburn.



A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Skyline Cabana in Anacortes, WA.



To share memories of Lisa please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on May 26, 2019