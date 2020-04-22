|
June 10, 1955 -
April 17, 2020
On April 17, 2020, Lisa Marie Wilbur qualt-to-sah made her final journey.
Lisa was a strong native woman with great faith and strong teachings from her elders. The legacy of her Wilbur and Charles families was embedded in her character and her spirit.
Lisa was born on June 10, 1955 in Mount Vernon, WA to Claude Wilbur Sr. and Marie Charles.
She was raised with her brothers and sisters on the Swinomish Reservation; she attended the La Conner Schools.
Lisa was always a Daddy's girl. She was the one that always got to go logging and fishing with her Dad. Her Dad taught her how to clean, butcher and cook fish; she learned to gather and prepare traditional foods for her family and for the community.
When she was only 16 years old, Lisa married Gregory John Edwards. Together they had three children Greg, Lenee and Ida.
Lisa was a very generous and caring person; her home was open to anyone who needed a place to stay. She was "Mama Lisa" to several young people. It didn't matter if you were from Makah, Tulalip, Lummi or Swin, she took you in as her own.
Lisa liked to go visit family and friends. She enjoyed being out on the water fishing and crabbing with her Dad, brothers or cousins.
Lisa was employed with the Swinomish Tribal Community and the Swinomish Bingo Hall, Accounting Departments. She also worked at Legends, cooking fish and fried bread for the tourist of La Conner; but her passion was selling Fireworks at her stand "Totem Pole Fireworks" that she took over for Claude Sr.
In 2008 Lisa joined the Smokehouse and dedicated her life to Seyown.
Lisa was a fun loving spirit, a loving person with a big heart and she always did what she could do to help out. Lisa will be missed dearly by her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents Claude Wilbur Sr., Marie Charles, her grandparents Tandy Sr. and Laura Wilbur; Raymond and Agnes Charles, niece Jennifer Wilbur and nephew Teqinin Douglas Wilbur.
Lisa is survived by her children, Greg Edwards (Antoinette), Lenee Schuyler (Scott) and Ida Laurie Edwards; grandchildren, Shaelene (David Raya) and Lanessa Fryberg, Kaleb and Claudia Parker, Chloe Edwards, Troy and Al Sampson, Lorena and Lauren Edwards; great-grandchildren, Kinzley and Kameron Raya, Loucian Fryberg; brothers, Claude Jr. and Jim Wilbur; sisters, Ileta Meyer (Linus), Laurel Ballew (Tim) and Lona Wilbur (Ian Kanair); uncles, Marvin Sr. (Joan), Vince Wilbur and Aunt Lorraine Loomis; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lisa was laid to rest by her family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Swinomish Cemetery.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 22, 2020