February 20, 1931 - March 17, 2020
Lloyd Delbert Coker, age 89, passed away March 17, 2020 in Mount Vernon.
He was born February 20, 1931 in Sedro-Woolley to Jenoth and Helen (Reische) Coker.
Lloyd lived his entire life in the Sedro-Woolley and Clear Lake area. He married Betty Ammons in 1952, raising their 3 sons in Clear Lake.
Lloyd graduated from SWHS, then on to careers at the Shake Mill, Libby's Cannery, and finally to Texaco Refinery where he retired as a boiler maker in 1987.
After retirement Lloyd and Betty were snowbirds to Quartzsite & Yuma AZ for many years. Lloyd was known by many people, for his loafer trips (multiple daily trips to local restaurants for coffee).
Lloyd is survived by his sons, Lloyd "Michael" Coker of Montana, Gary Coker of Hamilton, and Don and his wife, Carrie Coker of Clear Lake; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Baumgartner (Craig), Mat Coker (Bethany), Evan Coker and Lyndsey Lampe (Juan); 4 great-grandchildren, Dustyn & Kaidyn Coker and Andrew & Rachael Baumgartner; siblings Zona Coker and Norman Coker and former daughter-in-law, Mary Davis (Tim).
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Coker; daughter-in-law Marilyn Coker, and great-granddaughter Samantha Baumgartner.
The family would like to thank Mountain Glen Assisted Living for his care for the last 2 ½ years, especially in the last few months.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 19, 2020