|
|
July 16, 1935 -
February 13, 2020
Lloyd G. Bradshaw passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA.
He was born in Mount Vernon at Rowley Hospital on July 16, 1935 to Vaughn and Natalee Bradshaw. The family resided on the Bradshaw Road in West Mount Vernon throughout his childhood.
Mr. Bradshaw married the love of his life, June Robbins, on January 15, 1978 in Clear Lake.
He was a member of the Operating Engineers Construction Union, spending 23 years as a lineman and construction worker for General Telephone Company.
Lloyd was a Clear Lake Volunteer Fireman for many years. He volunteered for the Skagit Search and Rescue as a diver for many years in the 1950's and 1960's.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and anything outdoors.
He loved his Lord and Savior, the Bible and his church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Brittany Lynn; sisters, Bonnie Smith, Marilyn Eerkes and Phylis Losey and brothers, Ben, Percy and his twin brother George.
Lloyd is survived by his wife of 42 years, June Bradshaw in the family home in Sedro-Woolley; son, Larry Wayne Bradshaw of Burlington; sister, Natalee (Darel) Franklin of The Dalles, OR; 3 grandchildren, Bradley Wayne O'Neal of Tri Cities; Chelsea Lynn Bradshaw of Sedro-Woolley and Nicole Dean Bradshaw of Burlington; four great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from Noon until 6:00 PM at Kern Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Redeemer Church, 817 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley.
Memorials in memory of Lloyd may be made to Redeemer Church, Christmas Child Shoebox Fund: 817 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284.
You may share your memories of Lloyd, and sign his online guest register at www.kernfuneral home.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 18, 2020