September 9, 1933 -

March 31, 2019



Lloyd H. Bass passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 85.



Lloyd was born in New Smyrna Beach, FL during the Great Depression. As soon as he was eligible he joined the Navy and bravely served during the Korean War. After the war he moved to Alaska where he met and married Gretchen Burke. The couple relocated to Skagit Valley to be closer to her family and soon they had a son, Victor. Sadly, a year later Gretchen died unexpectedly during surgery.



A few years later Lloyd walked into the Knotty Pine Restaurant and in a chance encounter he met Jean Williams Niderost. Jean stood him up on their first date, but he kept pursuing and eventually won her over. It was a union that lasted 53 years.



Lloyd and Jean welcomed a daughter and in 1968 the family relocated to Anacortes. Lloyd worked at Cascade Natural Gas for 33 years. Upon retirement, the couple moved back to Mount Vernon where his time was filled with fishing, coffee with friends, poker nights with family, playing Keno at the casinos, finding bargains at garage sales and tending to his flock of wild birds. It was a good life, and he was a happy man.



Lloyd was preceded in death by his son Victor.



He is survived by his loving wife Jean, daughter Dianne, son-in-law Jon, 3 granddaughters and 6 great-grandchildren. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2019