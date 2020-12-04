Lloyd John Armey of Sedro-Woolley, passed away November 23, 2020 at Peace Health Hospital at the age of 84. Lloyd was born April 29, 1936 in Cando, North Dakota, the son of William Lewis and Ester (Jay) Armey.
He was the second of five children. In 1949, the family moved to Sedro-Woolley, where he was raised and attended school. He enlisted in the Marines in 1954 and was stationed in Korea until 1957. He excelled in the sport of boxing and lost only one match.
On December 13, 1959, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Morgan, the love of his life. They lived in Sedro-Woolley where they raised their four children: Sandy, Butch, Curt and Dennis. Lloyd and Evelyn were involved in all three boys' sports activities.
Lloyd was a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. After many years working for others he decided to start his own business at home "Armey Auto and Truck Repair" until his retirement in 2002.
Lloyd and Evelyn enjoyed playing BINGO, where they won a few big jackpots!, camping with friends and family and some traveling. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, where he achieved Master Mason.
Lloyd's biggest passion was racing. Lloyd and his famous #37 race car were an iconic figure at Skagit Speedway for many years. In 2004, Lloyd was inducted into the Hall of Fame. That was a proud moment for him.
He was a tough guy on the outside, but had a huge heart. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his three sons, Dennis Armey, Jim ¡ÈButch¡É (Jacque) Johnson and Curt (Jackie) Johnson all of Sedro-Woolley; 10 grandchildren, Jimmie Walker, David Walker, Cheryl Mogul, Kim Van Esch, Justin Johnson, Alicia Colgan, Jill Moller, Wes Armey, Taryn Forst and Christopher Armey; 19 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Anthony; sisters-in-law, Shirley Parker and Marianne Armey; aunt, Joyce (Armey) Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn Armey; daughter, Sandra Williams; grandson, A.J. Armey; sisters, LaVonne Hodgin and Gladys Smith; brother, Lewis Armey; brothers-in-law, Wayne Parker and Ron Smith; nephew, Jerry Armey; and niece, Carol Anthony.
Due to Covid-19 a Life Celebration with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Please share your memories of Lloyd, and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.