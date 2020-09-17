1/1
LLOYD JOHN BROWN
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LLOYD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 28, 1942 -
September 12, 2020

Lloyd John Brown, 78, of Mount Vernon, Washington, passed away, Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Lloyd was born July 28, 1942, in Riverside, CA, the son of the late John and Mary Louise Brown. He was a 1960 graduate of Balboa High School in the Canal Zone, Panama. He graduated from the University of California, at Davis, with a PhD in Mathematics in 1967.

While he attended the University, he met and married Wendy Bunting on August 23, 1962. They were married for over 58 years and raised two children. Lloyd worked as a statistician, for Shell Agricultural Chemicals, in Houston, Texas, and Modesto, California for 17 years and then transferred to Dupont, in Hockessin, Delaware, in 1986.

After retiring, he followed Wendy to Mt Vernon, where he consulted for a few more years. Lloyd was an avid hiker and climber for his entire adult life, one of only a few people to have climbed all of the registered peaks in California. He continued to hike in Washington, participating in Alpine search and rescue for the Skagit Valley area, and logging over 6000 miles with the Skagit Audubon Hiking Club.

Lloyd served on the Skagit County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for 20 years and was a member of the Sedro-Woolley Lions Club for over three decades, serving as the treasurer for 15 years. Lloyd was also active for 7 years as a Volunteer Firefighter and treasurer at the Big Lake Fire Department in Washington.

He is survived by his wife Wendy B. Brown; his two sisters, Joanna Freeland and Claire Brown; his daughter Raquel Brown Junker (Paul) and Jason John Brown (Kim); his five grandchildren, Kiley N. Junker, Kendall R. Junker, Clayton J. Brown, Whitney K. Brown and Campbell W. Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony of remembrance will be held for family members on top of Mount Baker next summer.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Sedro-Woolley Lions' Scholarship Fund or The Nature Conservancy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved