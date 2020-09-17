July 28, 1942 -

September 12, 2020



Lloyd John Brown, 78, of Mount Vernon, Washington, passed away, Saturday, September 12, 2020.



Lloyd was born July 28, 1942, in Riverside, CA, the son of the late John and Mary Louise Brown. He was a 1960 graduate of Balboa High School in the Canal Zone, Panama. He graduated from the University of California, at Davis, with a PhD in Mathematics in 1967.



While he attended the University, he met and married Wendy Bunting on August 23, 1962. They were married for over 58 years and raised two children. Lloyd worked as a statistician, for Shell Agricultural Chemicals, in Houston, Texas, and Modesto, California for 17 years and then transferred to Dupont, in Hockessin, Delaware, in 1986.



After retiring, he followed Wendy to Mt Vernon, where he consulted for a few more years. Lloyd was an avid hiker and climber for his entire adult life, one of only a few people to have climbed all of the registered peaks in California. He continued to hike in Washington, participating in Alpine search and rescue for the Skagit Valley area, and logging over 6000 miles with the Skagit Audubon Hiking Club.



Lloyd served on the Skagit County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for 20 years and was a member of the Sedro-Woolley Lions Club for over three decades, serving as the treasurer for 15 years. Lloyd was also active for 7 years as a Volunteer Firefighter and treasurer at the Big Lake Fire Department in Washington.



He is survived by his wife Wendy B. Brown; his two sisters, Joanna Freeland and Claire Brown; his daughter Raquel Brown Junker (Paul) and Jason John Brown (Kim); his five grandchildren, Kiley N. Junker, Kendall R. Junker, Clayton J. Brown, Whitney K. Brown and Campbell W. Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private ceremony of remembrance will be held for family members on top of Mount Baker next summer.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Sedro-Woolley Lions' Scholarship Fund or The Nature Conservancy.

