October 13, 1943 -
September 16, 2019

Lloyd Stanley Arneson, 75, of Bremerton and formerly of Anacortes, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1943 in Anacortes, WA; the son of Stanley and Marie Arneson.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children (spouses): Mark (Katie) and Gary (Shawna); his brother: Chuck (Jeanie) and grandchildren: Tyler and Isabelle.

Published in Anacortes American on Sept. 25, 2019
