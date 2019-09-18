|
October 13, 1943 -
September 16, 2019
Lloyd Stanley Arneson, 75, of Bremerton and formerly of Anacortes, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1943 in Anacortes, WA; the son of Stanley and Marie Arneson.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children (spouses): Mark (Katie) and Gary (Shawna); his brother: Chuck (Jeanie) and grandchildren: Tyler and Isabelle.
Published in Anacortes American on Sept. 25, 2019