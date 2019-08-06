|
December 18, 1991 -
May 13, 2019
Logan James Hofkamp died unexpectedly on May 13, 2019 at his home in Santa Monica, CA due to an unknown heart condition.
He was born on December 18, 1991 to Keith Hofkamp and Susan Denton in Mount Vernon, WA. He attended school in Anacortes and Burlington, WA. He started college in St. Augustine, FL, studied abroad in England at the University of Cambridge, and graduated with a history degree from UCLA in California.
After college, he followed his love of the water and boats to start his own yacht charter company, Southern California Yachting, which he owned and operated until his passing.
He loved boating and being on the water, whether fishing or just cruising. He enjoyed salt water fishing, fly fishing, traveling and hunting with his brother, Travis. Logan was always ready for any new adventure, and traveled to Iceland, China, Indonesia and Singapore to name a few.
For those who knew him, they knew of his big smile, infectious laugh and his sense of humor. He had compassion, cared for others and was always ready to help someone. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten and always in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved Aunt Kathy. He is survived by his father Keith Hofkamp (Tami), mother Susan Denton (Shane), brothers Travis Hofkamp and Roman Denton, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Logan's life will be held on Sunday, September 15th at 4pm, with a ceremonial placement of ashes in the San Juan Islands, WA. For more information on attending, please email Keith at [email protected] mail.com.
Local arrangements under the assistance of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 8, 2019