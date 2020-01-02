|
April 6, 1929 -
December 12, 2019
Lois Edith Backstrom, 90, a lifelong resident of Sedro-Woolley, Washington passed away at her home on Thursday December 12, 2019, the home in which she was born.
She was born on April 6, 1929 to John and Mary (Petersen) Anderson. She was raised and attended schools in Sedro-Woolley, graduating from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1947. Go Cubs!
On May 7, 1949 she was united in marriage to Gene W. Backstrom in Sedro-Woolley and there they made their home and raised their family.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked as a switch board operator and volunteered her time to the Cascade Christian Church (formerly the Township Street Church of Christ), the Hospital Guild for United General Hospital and the Helping Hands Food Bank. She loved to travel, camp and be with her family.
Lois was a loving mother to her children; Barbara Backstrom (Dale Buss) of Ferndale, WA, Diane Backstrom of Colville, WA, Gene Backstrom (Barbara) of Kenai, AK, Katy Stall (John) of Sutherlin, OR, Glenn Backstrom (Jennifer) of Sedro-Woolley, WA, and Amanda Hall (Greg) of Sedro-Woolley, WA.
She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Chad (Holly), Jeremy, Zac (Beth), Nick (Kim), Gavin, Lane (Aly), Michelle, Andrew, Katie, and Emily; 4 great-grandchildren, Kyle, Ashley, Adelina, and Ronin; her sister, Joyce Amundson of Arlington, WA, along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gene; sisters, Marjorie Anderson and Bernice Oakes; brothers, Leonard "Fritz", Andy, and Dick Anderson.
A special thank you to Virginia Rosencrantz, a lifelong friend to Lois and for all of your special care.
A Life Celebration Service will be held and announced in the spring of 2020.
Her final resting place will be at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Lois are suggested to the Sedro-Woolley Alumni Association or to the Gavin Backstrom Memorial Scholarship fund (940 Baleen Ave, Kenai, AK 99611).
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
