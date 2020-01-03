|
|
May 23, 1935 -
December 28, 2019
Lois Mae Benson, 84, of Anacortes, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on May 23, 1935, in Clear Lake, Washington, the daughter of Nils and Helga Johnson.
Lois led a full, active service-oriented life, despite being widowed twice to US Navy Officers: Alexander J. McPherson, Chief Warrant Officer 4 who died in 1974, and Milo E. Benson, LCDR (Ret.), whom she married in 2004 and who died in 2011.
Lois was an avid reader, seamstress, enjoyed collecting antiques and was an events planner.
Lois was predeceased by her husbands; her parents; siblings: Nels, Robert, Benton, Kenneth, and June Johnson and Ruth Horn.
She is survived by her children: Dana McPherson, Carol Edwards (adopted daughter) and step-son Doug (Adele) Alvey; grandchild: Isabella Bingen; nieces: Kerry Dodson, Crystal Norman, Linda Johnson and numerous cousins in Washington and Sweden.
A private family graveside service will be held at Grand View Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' memory, may be made to Salvation Army's Simple Gesture Anacortes Red Bag Program.
To share memories of Lois, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020