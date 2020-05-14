LOIS (McBRIDE) MOFFATT
1932 - 2020
February 16, 1932 -
May 6, 2020

Lois Moffatt, age 88, of Mount Vernon, WA, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Montana. Per her request, no services will be held.

Eva Lois (McBride) Moffatt was born February 16th, 1932, in the high plains of South Dakota to Forrest and Ina Merle McBride, the youngest of four children.

She grew up working her family's Half Box M ranch with her father where they raised Hereford cows. Attended high school in Sturgis, SD, and college in Minneapolis, MN. She was always more at home in the country and wide open spaces - though she raised her family of three daughters in various city locations predominately on the West Coast.

Lois met and married her husband of 67 years in Minneapolis, MN, where she began her more than 40 years working in the legal profession.

She was a strong leader with a quick laugh and big smile and loved being involved in community activities whether it was as a Girl Scout Leader for over 20 years, past president of the Spokane Lady Lions, or member and past presidents of Garden Clubs both in Spokane and LaConner, WA, as well as Floral Arts in Mount Vernon, WA. She propagated over 200 plant species in her yard in Mount Vernon and often referred to herself as a maniac gardener.

She is survived by her husband Chuck, daughters Lorrie (Bob) Perry; Robin (Brian) Wood; Shana A Moffatt; and two granddaughters.

She is preceded in death by her three siblings.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
