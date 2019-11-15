|
April 10, 1925 -
November 5, 2019
Lola Gibbons, 94, passed from this world to her next on November 5, due to complications from a massive heart attack.
Born in Wall, South Dakota, to Elza and Alice (Johnck) Conquest, she grew up on the Dakota plains riding her horse to a one room school house. With the 1935 dust storms tearing the farms apart, they moved to Washington state in 1936 to join Dakota friends and relatives looking for work. They eventually settled in Anacortes where her father found work in the local mills and her mother worked in the fish canneries, while building their home on 37th street.
Lola graduated from Anacortes High School; where she enjoyed playing flute in band, working backstage on theatre productions, and doing what teens did in the 40's making scrapbooks of movie stars. Her parents, amazed by the bounty of Washington, grew their own food, canned wild blackberries and fresh caught salmon. Life was good.
She worked for a time at Boeing during the war, until Russel Gibbons won her heart and they were married in 1947. Janice was born in 1948, JoAnn in 1949, and Jim in 1951. The family moved to Mount Vernon in 1951 and Jean Marie joined them in 1957.
Lola was a busy mother in those years. Blue Bird, Camp Fire, and Cub Scout meetings; piano and accordion lessons, cooking, sewing, gardening and canning was full time work in those days.
Happy times included family tent and boat camping trips with her parents. At one point, she joined a bowling league with other west Mount Vernon women. Then to everyone's surprise she took up skiing at the age of 45, riding the Wednesday Ski Bus for several years.
In 1966, she found work at JC Penney in the Women's Clothing Department. She stayed with the company through its move to Mount Vernon Mall and then to Cascade Mall. People often stopped her on the street saying, "Don't I know you?" Once she mentioned where she had worked, they suddenly remembered her. She was always surprised by the impression she had made on so many people.
After her divorce, Lola began to travel. As Jim Hesselgrave began offering tours, she became one of the regulars on many of his trips across the U.S. and Canada. She found a traveling partner in her cousin Alice and together they traveled to Europe and beyond. Lola had an incredible collection of maps, each one marked with her travel routes. It was important that her children submit a map or atlas in order for her to follow their travels, whenever they left Washington.
In the 80's, she became a member of the Mount Vernon Ladies of the Moose. Modeling in their fashion shows was a highlight.
Lola was an avid reader. Biographies introduced her to the famous and infamous, mysteries were to be solved, non-fiction or fiction, she loved to read. Later, when daughter Janice began traveling to Seattle to see live theatre, Lola joined in the carpool. She was a long-time supporter of the 5th Avenue Theatre and The Seattle Rep.
After her retirement from Penney's, she took up house cleaning to supplement her income, but she could always be found Thursday mornings at the MV Senior Center for the Tai Chi for Health class. She was beloved by her teacher and classmates.
Eventually, Lola became a volunteer at the Lincoln Theatre in the concession stand. She won the Volunteer of the Year Award while having the time of her life. In her late 80's, Lola began appearing at Happiness Sprinklings sponsored by the Anacortes Happiness Center. She could be found traveling through the San Juan Islands or standing on the corner of College Way and Riverside Drive, holding a sign that said YOU ARE LOVED.
Grandchildren Shelley, Josh, Donnie, and Sylvie added enrichment to her life. She attended their school performances just as she had supported her own children for so many years. She also doted on her cat Freddie until his passing and she always looked forward to seeing her dear friend and hairdresser Joyce Tolf.
In 2014, Lola moved to independent living at Creekside in Burlington. She made new friends and delighted her caregivers with her wry sense of humor. For her 92nd birthday, her daughters and granddaughter Sylvie accompanied her on a cruise to Alaska. Once again, she was traveling!
Lola was predeceased by her parents, her stillborn brother, her daughter JoAnn Olson, grandson Donnie Olson and son-in-law Ken Taylor.
She is survived by her children Jan Taylor, Jim (Barb) Gibbons, Jean (Keith) Swanson; grandchildren Shelley (Charlie) Link, Josh (Randa) Taylor, Sylvie Swanson; 8 step-grandchildren; and great- grandson Wyatt Konen. She always cherished her Johnck family cousins.
Donations may be made in her name to: Skagit County Humane Society, American Diabetes Association, or Skagit Regional Cancer Care.
The family would like to thank Dr. Deborah North of the Palliative Care team at Skagit Valley Regional Hospital and all the RN's and CNA's who blessed her with their care in the past weeks.
A family celebration of life will be held at later date.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019