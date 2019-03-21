|
|
December 18, 1946 -
February 8, 2019
Lonnie Enquist, 72, of Burlington, entered into eternal rest on February 8, 2019.
Lonnie was born December 18, 1946.
In his early years Lonnie attended the Washington School for Deaf in Vancouver. He would return home to Burlington on holidays and for summer vacation. As a young adult, Lonnie, worked at various trades.
In later years Lonnie helped care for his grandmother Nile Engquist. Lonnie was the oldest grandchild and she gracously left the home they shared to Lonnie upon her death.
Lonnie's hobbies included cooking, fishing and crabbing.
Lonnie is survived by many extended family members of the large Gilbert and Blouin clans, and many close friends from his church activities.
A celebration of life service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on College Way in Mount Vernon at 1:00PM on March 30, 2019.
A private interment will follow at a later date in Bow Cemetery.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 22, 2019