|
|
March 26, 1930 -
November 29, 2019
Loraine Solicia (Whitney) Parents was born as one of ten children to Victoria Robarge and Floyd Whitney in Arland, Wisconin on March 26, 1930. She accepted her Heavenly Fathers invitation to join Him on Friday, November 29, 2019 after losing her short but very intense battle was Cancer. Loraine passed peacefully, in her home, surrounded by family.
Referred to as "Coach" or "Gramma", she was passionate about Gardening and Golf. Loraines' golf course accolades were posted all over the former Similk Golf Course Club walls. She won most every golf tournament she played in. She played to win but exuded humility and excellence in doing so.
Gamma was known for her boundless energy thus earning her the nickname, "The Energizer Bunny". If she wasn't golfing or planting zucchini she was on the roof, cutting the grass or a myriad of other tasks she undertook, with no fear.
Loraine is survived by her son Larry (Debra) Parent, her two daughters Debbie Fournier and Teresa Langston (John Yarkosky), many grandchildren, even more great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
Coach's influence stretched from Washington's Pacific Ocean Coast to Florida's Atlantic Ocean coast.
On Saturday, December 14 from 1pm to 3pm a remembrance service will be held at the Anacortes First Baptist Church located at 2717 J Avenue in Anacortes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions and donations can be made in her name to Anacortes Baptist Church or Hospice of Skagit County.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 6, 2019