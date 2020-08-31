April 15, 1936 -
August 2, 2020
Loren Wesley Anderson, 84, of Anacortes, Washington died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. at Island Hospital in Anacortes.
Loren was born on April 15, 1936 in Minot, North Dakota to parents, Jens and Viola. Loren showed early interest in athletics. Loren attended Auburn High School where he played basketball and led his team to a fourth place state finish in 1954. He made the All-State team and set a state tournament record making 13 of 13 free throws in a game.
As a baseball player he batted .400 his junior year and .350 his senior year. He led his team to a fourth place state finish. His achievements gave him the opportunity to play in the state all-star game in which his heroic night earned him state representation in the high school All-American game at the Polo Grounds in New York.
After being recruited for basketball by Seattle Pacific College, Loren played basketball and baseball and majored in business administration. His motivation for the choice was that SPC was a Christian college. He graduated with 13 Falcon scoring records. His marks for single game scoring (54 points) and career scoring (1,955 points) still stand. His #5 jersey is the only retired number in SPU history. As a baseball player, he had a career batting average of .400 and holds the single season record at .433. His goal was to play major league baseball. He received considerations from St. Louis, Philadelphia, and the Chicago White Sox.
His path in life went another direction. He was encouraged by his college coach, Les Habegger to pursue teaching and coaching. He took a job as an assistant coach to Habegger at SPU while completing his education. His first head coaching assignment came at Rainier High School. He was the head baseball coach and assistant basketball coach under Boots Wooten for five years. In 1964, he went to Yelm High School where he took a 2-17 team in his first year to the state tournament the next season. The next 12 years were spent at Anacortes High School where his basketball teams won nine Northwest Conference titles (including 8 in a row), six district titles, and made four trips to state (including a 4th place finish). In 1979 the Seattle Times selected Loren Anderson as one of the top ten coaches in the state.
Loren completed his teaching and coaching of basketball at Ferndale High School in 1991. At this point he took up golf. He would later hit three hole-in-ones. Loren retired in Ferndale and lived there until 2015.
On February 14, 2015, Loren married Loralta Welk and they took up residency in Anacortes.
Loren was a man of faith and conviction. He influenced a number of basketball players by teaching them the principles of life (responsibility, hard work, trust, honor, sincerity, thankfulness, and belief), as well as, colleagues, friends, and family.
Loren is survived by his wife, Loralta Anderson of Anacortes; his son Rocky Anderson of Auburn; his stepdaughter, Joni Campbell (Glenn) of Woodinville; his stepsons, Glenn Welk (Linda) and Ken Welk (Nancy) of Anacortes, his grandchildren, Sharlet Williams of Las Vegas, NV, Johnnie Anderson of Seattle, his many great- grandchildren, great- great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren, and his sister, Sharol Harder of Puyallup, WA.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Jens and Viola; his son, Johnnie; and his grandson, Loren.
You can read a full presentation of the life of Loren Anderson and see photos at www.evanschapel.com/obits.