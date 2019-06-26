

Mrs. Loretta Georgiana (Tscherney) Fisher passed away peacefully at age 86 on June 5, 2019, in Anacortes, Washington, and went to the great quilting bee in the sky.



Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Czech immigrants Charles Tscherney and Josephine Stekley.



She is survived by her loving husband, Cdr. George G. Fisher (USN-Ret); son Robert Morgan Fisher (m. Rebecca Goalby) of Woodland Hills, CA; daughter Laura Fisher Kaiser (m. Michael Bear Kaiser) of Washington, DC; and grandchildren Grant Fisher, Logan Fisher, Adelaide Kaiser, and Moss Kaiser. She is also survived by a sister, Alita Tscherney Mora, of Burbank, IL.



Following interment at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA, at 1:15 p.m. on August 15, a celebration of her life will be held at The Depot Arts and Community Center in Anacortes at 2 p.m. on August 16.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to either the Anacortes Public Library Foundation or the Fidalgo Island Quilters Community Quilts Project in memory of Loretta Fisher, a lifelong voracious reader and master of the sewing arts.