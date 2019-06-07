March 19, 1934 -

June 6, 2019



Our beloved and dear mother, Loretta Wetsch, passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 85.



She was born on March 19, 1934 on the family farm in Linton, North Dakota to Monica and John Krumm, the first of 3 children. She graduated from Linton High School in 1952.



Loretta moved to Bismarck where she met and married Tony Wetsch. They had their first daughter before moving to Billings, MT where they had 3 more children, a daughter and 2 sons. Following the family they moved to Mount Vernon, WA in 1963, where she resided in the same home for over 50 years until her passing.



Loretta went back to work after her children started school. She worked for a local bank before working at Skagit Valley Hospital until she retired in 1996 after 23 years of service.



Her pride and joy were her family. She enjoyed family gatherings where she always did most of the cooking. Loretta was well known throughout the extended family for her German dishes. Loretta was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Mount Vernon.



Loretta was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Tony Wetsch; parents, John and Monica; stepfather, Jacob Hunt; brothers, Eddie and William Krumm.



She is survived by her 4 children, Peggy (Pat), Kathie (Mike), John and Jeff; grandson, Nathan (Kelly). She leaves behind her devoted fur baby Buddy.



Thank you to all the wonderful people at Hospice of the Northwest and a special thank you to her caretaker Kerri.



No services will be held at this time. The family will plan a BBQ later this summer.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of the Northwest.



Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 12, 2019