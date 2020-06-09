February 18, 1967 -
June 3, 2020
Lori Janeen Crabtree passed peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham following a brief struggle with cancer.
Lori was born to James and Nada Crabtree on February 18, 1967 in Bellingham, WA. and spent her early childhood on a dairy farm in Custer, WA.
Lori attended school in Custer, Acme, Burlington, and Mt. Baker High School. She participated in sports and excelled at softball.
Following high school, Lori enlisted in the United States Navy, serving 4 years active duty and an additional 16 years in the Navy Reserve, including assignment to P-3 Orion Flight Crews at NAS Whidbey Island.
Lori's daughter Ashley Chissus was born in 1986, and her son Nick Chissus was born in 1991. Her children were the joy of her life.
Lori attended Whatcom Community College, and Western Washington University majoring in Special Education.
Following retirement from the Navy Reserve, Lori was employed as a Safety Inspector working for various contractors and refining companies in Washington, Texas, Wyoming, and California.
Lori was driven to help others. She looked for ways to make a difference in people's lives and was generous with her time and endless energy. Lori was active in the community, supporting fundraising efforts and programs. Lori managed a clothing exchange program for almost 20 children, constantly washing, sorting, delivering, and picking up boxes of clothing to pass them on to the next child on the size list.
In 2016, Lori married Greg Clayton in a ceremony at their home in Bow.
Upon moving to Bow, Lori developed an interest in gardening and took great joy in experimenting with flowers and plants and adding color to her yard. She also took pride in her collection of yard and house art with an emphasis on all forms of bear statues and ornaments.
Lori was an extremely enthusiastic person and everyone who knew her benefited from her love of life.
Lori loved activities and enjoyed planning outings with her many friends to concerts, theater, dining, and girls' nights out. She loved to travel, and particularly enjoyed road trips. She frequently arranged her trips to meet old friends for a meal along the way, where of course dessert had to be ordered first.
Lori is survived by her husband Greg Clayton of Bow, daughter Ashley Chissus of Bow, son Nick Chissus of Portland Oregon, brothers Mark Crabtree of Texas, Wayne Crabtree of Sedro Woolley, and Todd Crabtree of Custer, aunts Mary Thorene of Arlington and Peg Armbruster of Snohomish, and cousin Sherri Helle of Arlington.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, and special grandmother Jessie Fenton.
Due to on-going restrictions on social gatherings, a Celebration of Life Ceremony appropriately reflecting Lori's love of parties, socializing, and desserts will be arranged on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a Donation to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon. Your thoughts and memories of Lori can be extended through the on-line guest register at: www.hawthornefh.com
