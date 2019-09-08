|
May 17, 1958 -
September 2, 2019
Lori passed away on September 2, 2019 in Mount Vernon, WA.
She was born on May 17, 1958 in Auburn, Washington. Lori was lovingly adopted by Irv and Gwen Lofgren at the age of two. She married Mike Faber on May 15, 1999 at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church.
Lori went through many years of health issues in her life but she never lost her positive attitude and desire to fight the battle. It also didn't stop her from receiving a degree from Skagit Valley College in Human Services and Chemical Dependency in her 50's.
Lori's love of music gave her peace and comfort throughout her life, especially over the last several years. One of the joys in her life was riding with her husband Mike on his Harley.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Gwen Lofgren; twin sons, Jason Lee and Joshua Allen Fobes; partner Scott Fobes; second husband Patrick Gardner; father-in-law Charlie Faber and sister-in-law, Susan Libengood.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael John Faber; son Anthony Dunbar and grandchildren Hannah Marie and Branden Dunbar (Aberdeen, WA); son Jeremy Fobes (Myrna) and grandchildren Kayleona, Jessiah, Isaiah and Elijah (Easton, WA); brother Clifford Lofgren (Pam); sister Carol Fleck (Tom); nieces Darcy Fleck (Holger), Melissa McFarland (Ian); great-nieces Penelope and Adelaide McFarland; mother-in-law Anita Faber; sister-in-law Caroline Faber; and other members of the Faber family, Les (Joy), John (Cindy), Kyse (Jack) Kamps and families.
Services for Lori Faber will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fir-Conway Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Northwest.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 8, 2019