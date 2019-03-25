|
|
March 1, 1946 -
March 21, 2019
Lorna passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 21, 2019 at the age of 73.
She was born to John and Margaret Kuklo in Vancouver, B.C., March 1, 1946. Lorna was a long time resident of Skagit Valley, moving to Burlington in 1971.
She touched the hearts of so many over the years and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by: Sons Kevin and Brandon; Daughter- In- Laws Melissa and Shana; Grandchildren - Braelyn(18), Ethan(16), Owen(12), Josie(10).
In lieu of services, an open house will be held by her family on Saturday March 30, 2019, from 12pm to 3pm. RVSP Kevin at 208-870-6079 or [email protected] for location.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 26, 2019