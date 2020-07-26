July 1, 1941 -
July 19, 2020
Louise (Lee) Barbara Furin passed away July 19, 2020.
Lee was born in Silverton, Oregon to Michael and Eugenia Wolf. She was raised in both British Columbia, Canada and Washington State.
She married Joseph Furin, Jr. on August 25, 1961, in Seattle Washington.
In 1970 Lee, Joe and their two children, immigrated to Sydney, Australia where they lived for several years. On their return to the U.S., they permanently settled in Mount Vernon, Washington.
After their return from Australia, Lee worked in the medical and health fields, eventually retiring from Catholic Community Services (CCS), where she worked with children and their families. She found her work at CCS a source of great personal fulfillment and accomplishment.
Lee was an incredibly caring and compassionate person. She had a knack for making people feel heard and valued when she interacted with them. She listened carefully, asked thoughtful questions, always making an extra effort to be helpful when many would opt for an easier path. A small yet big example of this was the cards and notes Lee would create for her family and friends. These cards were custom-made, often including beautiful hand-drawn illustrations and frequently with a touch of humor. The cards were her way of saying, "I care about you as an individual very much", which Lee did.
Lee is survived by her husband, Joe Furin, Jr., and their beloved children Joseph N. (Desha) Furin of Anacortes and Dina (David) Leviten of Kirkland and cherished grandsons Nathaniel and Matthew Leviten and Nicholas and Cameron Furin. She is also survived by siblings, Del (Marlene) Wolf, George (Joyce) Wolf, Don (Phyllis) Wolf, Shar (John) Hancken, Fran (Rich) Perry, Tom (Rhonda) Wolf, many loved nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews as well as numerous cousins in the U.S. and Canada.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Mary Underwood.
Being part of a large family, she cherished the lifelong bonds and friendships she shared with her siblings and extended family. It was this personal history that fueled her desire to help others in need.
Services will be scheduled for a later date.
Please find Lee's memory web page at www.kernfuneralhome.com
, where people can send condolences and share memories.
Donations may be made to Catholic Community Services of Skagit County or another chosen charity.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.