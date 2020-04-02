|
|
October 19, 1930 - March 22, 2020
Louise Marie Sharp, 89, fondly known as Sue, of Anacortes, passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020 in Mount Vernon, WA.
She was born on October 19, 1930 in Seattle, WA, the daughter of Peter & Marie (Reiners) Lane. Sue spent most of her childhood in Oakland, CA, until high school where she moved back to West Seattle, graduating from West Seattle High School in 1949.
After graduation, Sue worked in the medical records department of Swedish Hospital. After some time, she made a decision to become a dental assistant, which she made a career for over 40 years.
Sue met the love of her life, Charles "Frank" Sharp in Seattle in 1952 while he was serving in the US Marine Corps. They were married on July 17, 1953 and just recently celebrated 66 years this past summer. Together, they had 3 daughters, Susan, Lori and Sandy.
Sue was actively involved with the Seattle Children's Hospital Guild for over 20 years and after moving to Anacortes in 1990, became involved in the Samuel Brooks Guild.
She loved to sew, garden, and have beach cookouts with her family. She was excellent at Pinochle, playing against her family and friends. Sue was a kind and caring person who made everyone she met feel welcomed and loved.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank and daughter Sandra.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Susan & Aaron James, Lori and Steve Halverson; grandchildren, Amber (Gordon) Estabrook, Kelsey, Dylan and Cody Halverson; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Ryder and Levi.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
Donations in Sue's name may be made to the Seattle Children's Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes.
To share memories of Sue, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2020