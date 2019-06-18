Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LOWELL MEGARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOWELL MEGARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LOWELL MEGARD Obituary
May 19, 1941 -
June 17, 2019

Born to Al and Paloma Megard in Bellingham, WA.

Preceded in death by parents; brother, Alvin, and sister, Louann.

Survived by wife, Garnet of 55 years; sons, Richard, David and Kelly, step-sons, Steven and Vickie of Osburn, Idaho and Ken Diedrich; all grandchildren and great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved to travel in his RV. Lowell was a master carpenter and will be remembered by his story telling and sense of humour, and legacy of his skills around NW Washington.

Family and friends are invited to his home at 890 Margie Ann Dr., Camano Island, WA Saturday, June 22, 2019; 12 noon to 3 pm for a celebration of his life.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.