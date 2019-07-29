Home

LUCAS ANTHONY PAUL LUMINA Obituary
Lucas Anthony Paul Lumina AKA Anthony Paul Umina, a local resident of Anacortes, WA for 18 years, passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at the Washington University Hospital in Seattle at 10 AM from a long illness, just 6 days before his 89th birthday.

He leaves behind his wife of 18 years, Thelma Palmer Lumina and four children from his first marriage, two boys and two girls. He also leaves four stepsons, 13 grandchildren and 22 great- grandchildren, with two more to arrive shortly.

Lucas served as a Second Lieutenant in the US Airforce as a Navigator in B29s after WWII. He worked as a food Chemist for the US Government at the US ARMY NATICK Labs in Massachusetts, and developed food for Astronauts who went to the moon and also for the first orbital space station called SKYLAB.

Lucas also helped develop the Military TRAYPACK RATION SYSTEM, and LRP Rations. He had a food science degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Master's degree in Psychology from Boston University.

His Funeral was held on Tuesday, July 23 at the Fern Hill Cemetery in Anacortes WA.

To share memories of Lucas please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on July 31, 2019
