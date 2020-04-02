|
January 3, 1943 - March 31, 2020
Lucia Flores Guerrero was born January 3rd, 1943 and left this earth on March 31st, 2020.
Grandma Lucia was born in Piedras Negras, Quahila, Mexico.
She lived in Eagle Pass, Texas and was a migrant worker, eventually settling in Skagit County where she lived most of her life.
Grandma Lucia was a kind soul who worked hard and moved forward no matter how difficult things may have seemed. She always helped those in need, welcoming people into her home. She was a selfless soul who never expected anything in return.
Grandma Lucia is survived by her son Juventino Baza, daughter Mariana Vivanco, son-in-law Silverio Vivanco, daughter Viviana Trujillo, son-in-law Jesus Jesse Trujillo, as well as grandchildren, Silverio Benjamin Vivanco, Lucia Maria Vivanco, Cristina Guadalupe Vivanco, Aliyah Ruby Trujillo, Mikayla Leezet Trujillo and Jose Carlos Jesus James Trujillo.
There's countless family members, the Guillen family from Skagit County as well as the Guillen family from the Grandview, Washington area. There is also a large Valladares family in the greater Dallas, Texas region.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Jesus Guillen, Daniel Flores, Fernando Guillen and sisters Maria del Refugio Valladares and Elisa G. Sanchez.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2020