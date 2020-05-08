LUCILLE (REDDIG) RINGHOUSE
1924 - 2020
June 28, 1924 -
April 14, 2020

Lucille Reddig Ringhouse (95), of Anacortes, passed away on April 14, 2020.

Lucille was born June 28, 1924 to Martin and Mary Alice Reddig in Lynden, WA. She graduated from Anacortes High School in 1942. She married Kenneth Ringhouse in 1945 and went on to have two children, a daughter Ardelle and a son Leon.

Mom loved get-togethers with the family, especially at a beach. She enjoyed her volunteer work and attended the Salvation Army Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Ardelle Ringhouse of Yakima, WA; her son, Leon Ringhouse (Victoria) of Port Angeles, WA; along with her beloved great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, grandson, and two sisters.

At Mom's request, there will be no service.

She will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery in Anacortes.

The family would like to thank Birchview Memory Care, People's Memorial Association, Whidbey Memorial Funeral, Evans Funeral Chapel, and the staff at Grand View Cemetery.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com

Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from May 8 to May 13, 2020.
