February 19, 1931
April 18, 2020
Lucy Sale Oreb, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday morning April 18th, 2020 at Rosario Assisted Living.
Born February 19th, 1931 in Korcula, Croatia of the former Yugoslavia, Lucy was the third of five children born to parents Jakov Sale and Tereza Skokandic. The family relocated to Belgrade in 1940 and remained there throughout World War II, eventually returning to the family home in Zrnovo, Korcula.
Lucy attended Business College in Belgrade, then was employed as a bookkeeper with a publishing company for the next ten years. In 1950 she applied for a visa to immigrate to America and in 1962 joined her aunt and uncle in Oakland, CA. There she assisted with the family business as well as at Safeway corporate then Wells Fargo excelling as a payroll specialist.
In 1964, she met John Oreb and they married on December 23, 1967 in Oakland, CA the same year she obtained her U.S. citizenship. They made their first home on Capitol Hill in Seattle, WA where their son Joseph was born. The family relocated to Anacortes in 1974 where John continued to run the commercial fishing family business as he had since 1959. John captained the F/V Hollywood salmon seining in Washington and Alaska. Lucy ran the business side and also supported the family as a babysitter, caregiver, housekeeper and medical custodian.
Lucy was a woman of great faith as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She embraced her culture, had a great love of family and was very active in the local Croatian community which included singing, dancing, cooking and baking. She was well known and admired for her extraordinary culinary skills.
Lucy was a loyal and loving wife, mother and friend. All who came to her door were greeted with her warm infectious smile and welcoming hugs that made one feel like they were home again.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Jakov and Tereza, her brothers Marin and Vinko and two infant sisters.
She is survived by her son Joe Oreb of Las Vegas, NV and her brother-in-law Peter Denny Oreb of Anacortes.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the loving care that Lucy and Johnny received while at Rosario Assisted Living.
Memorials are suggested to the American Croatian Club of Anacortes.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Home.
Services and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
To share memories of Lucy, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American on Apr. 29, 2020