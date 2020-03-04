|
December 24, 1938 - February 14, 2020
Lyle Keith Atchley, 81, passed away with family by his side at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham Washington on Friday, February 14th.
He was born in Clayton New Mexico, December 24th, 1938 to the late Victor and Edith (Dellinger) Atchley.
Lyle and his family moved to Skagit Valley where he met the love of his life, Sharon Kay Atchley, whom he married on March 11, 1960.
He graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture and worked as a field manager for Libby's.
Later he and Sharon Kay became business owners of two beauty schools and two beauty salons.
In 1983, Lyle became a certified heliarc welder, which he continued as a profession until retirement.
Lyle was well respected by his peers and management and earned a reputation for being a top-notch pipe welder. He was regularly sought after by several companies to join them traveling nationwide to work on various jobs.
In his spare time Lyle was an avid hunter of bear and cougar. But most important to Lyle was spending time with his family, fishing, watching boxing, going to bull riding events, attending horse shows, raising puppies, and being outdoors.
Lyle is survived by his brother Larry Atchley, his four children; Brettrick, Leisa, Quinten and Desiree', his nine grandchildren, and his two great-grandchildren.
Although Lyle will be dearly missed, his family finds comfort knowing he is in heaven reunited with loved ones who proceeded him in passing.
A private intimate memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7th at 2:00pm followed by a reception at the Burlington Lutheran Church.
