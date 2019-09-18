|
October 19, 1964 -
July 10, 2019
On July 10, 2019, we lost our dear Lyn.
We were with her on April 26th when she learned she had "cancer everywhere" and her journey over the next 3 months was brutal. But she handled it with grace, dignity, and gratitude as well as with no small amount of her quirky humor. Happily, she was able to use that time to deeply connect with family, friends from afar, and friends up close.
She is survived by her mother Jonette May Hesnault, her brother Dion Hesnault, and her sister Dawn Hesnault.
She was predeceased by her father Harry Hesnault.
She leaves behind her beloved cat of 15 years, Brodie, whom the neighborhood has taken in as their cat (special thanks to Irene!).
Lyn was born in Rota, Spain which was only the beginning of her travels. We have lost track of all the places she lived, but know they include Nebraska, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, and California - working some of the finest gardens on the planet, including Airlie Gardens in North Carolina. When we convinced her to move to Washington, we knew she would find her "peeps" as a true Pacific Northwesterner at heart.
Lyn was an artist, a horticulturalist, and a botanist. She pocketed her bachelor of science in botany from North Carolina State and then moved to the Skagit Valley where she threw her heart and soul into her work. Many local gardens bear her signature, and our wrists and ears glitter with her jewelry.
She made oodles of friends out of workmates and customers while working at WSU Extension, Osbourne Seed Company, Smith Gardens, Christianson's Nursery, the La Conner Brewery, and GLDN, and finally while on hospice. Those who visited her, sat with her, and cared for her in her last days were her "heroes" and are "special angels" to all of us.
Her life's dream of roaming the country in a school bus had almost come true. Her bus is now at GLDN in La Conner, where they have so generously given of their time, talents, and assets to finish transforming Lyn's red bus "Ruby" into a home and art studio on wheels.
Lyn's brother Dion wrote this poem about her:
Vagabond hippy chick
living in a big yellow bus.
Earth, plants
and animals
are the things you wish to discuss.
Colorful trinkets, beads and wires
spread out in front
of you
ready for the next idea.
Catch a whiff of
dandelion tea.
The old cat in your lap
won't let you leave.
Deep in the woods
under the trees.
There is nothing else you need.
The warmth and
laughter come easy.
You are free.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 19, 2019