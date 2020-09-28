1/1
MABEL FRANCES (SLAUGHTER) HUESBY
January 8, 1931 -
September 24, 2020

Mabel Frances Huseby (Slaughter) passed away September 24th, 2020 in Mount Vernon.

She was born January 8, 1931 in Longview, Washington. After graduating high school, she attended Washington State College where she earned her teaching credential in Home Economics. She began her career at Sedro-Woolley School District in 1953 and stayed there until she retired in 1988. She married Orvalle (Mac) Huseby June 16, 1956. They moved to Mount Vernon where they lived until her passing.

Mabel kept busy during her retirement with her quilting. She was active in Cascade Quilter and Dreadful Threads. She was also very involved with Altar Guild at her church.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mac; her daughter Karen Scaggs and her husband Larry of Tehachapi, CA and Diane Huseby of Seattle; grandsons Dallas (Victoria) Scaggs of San Diego and Dalton (Katelyn) Scaggs of Tehachapi.

Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
