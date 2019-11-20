|
November 14, 1926 -
November 12, 2019
Magna (Maggie) Helene Van Pelt passed away peacefully on November 12th, surrounded by family in Mount Vernon.
She was born to Engvald and Marit (Mary) Sandnes on November 14, 1926 in Vistdal, Norway. She immigrated with her mother to America at 2 ½ years old via steamship, they entered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, they came across Canada by train and got off in Fir (Conway), Washington on July 1st, 1929.
Growing up; she lived in and attended grade school in Conway and LaConner , and graduated from Mount Vernon Union High School in 1944.
Maggie spent all her life calling the beautiful Skagit Valley home. As a teenager, she worked delivering groceries, washing dishes and even time as a telephone operator back in the day of hand crank phones and party lines.
She met her future husband John when she was 14 years old through a roller-skating club, they were finally married on December 31st, 1949. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary shortly before his passing in 2015.
Maggie and John loved camping and traveling in the various RV's they owned over 60 years and spent 35 years as snowbirds in Arizona. They made two trips to Alaska and two special trips to Norway and Holland to visit relatives.
Maggie loved cooking, she seldom used a recipe or measuring cup. While eating one meal she was planning the next two meals! She had a "very large" collection of cookbooks from all over the U.S.A.
Mom always had a knitting, crocheting or crow hook project with her; many of us witnessed her taking a nap and the needles still moving in her hands. She would spend every evening watching and usually outsmarting Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune shows on TV.
Her most favorite pastime was playing games and cards with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Her last 2 years were spent at Logan Creek, where she had to teach every chef to cook, was involved in late night card games, and made many new friends.
Mom loved her family and friends; she really enjoyed a good visit to reminisce about life; while enjoying a cup of coffee.
Magna is survived by her 3 children; Mary Jo (Tom) Van Pelt, John (Nancy) VanPelt, Gary (Laurie) VanPelt. Her 8 grandchildren Jennifer (Kevin) Featherstone, Jeff Bock, Eric (Andrea) VanPelt, Mike VanPelt, Traci (Paul) Montiel, Leon Alberts, Mike Alberts and Molly Young. Nana had 10 great-grandchildren Dawson & Chloe Featherstone, Grace & Jake VanPelt, Blake & Myah Montiel, Kelsie Getz, Garret & Logan Alberts, and Ashley Arnold. Also, numerous nieces and nephews here and in Norway.
She was preceded in death her parents, her husband, her half-brother Arne Sandnes of Vistdal, Norway, and a great granddaughter Breanna Marie Bock.
Memorials to honor Magna can be made to McLean Rd. Firefighters at 15542 Beaver-Marsh Rd Mount Vernon 98273.
Come and celebrate the Amazing Life of Maggie on Sunday December 8th from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at McLean Road Fire Station at 15452 Beaver-Marsh Rd.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 24, 2019