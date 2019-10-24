|
August 6, 1927 -
October 21, 2019
Majken Marta Ekstrom, 92, of Anacortes, went home into the loving arms of Our Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019.
She was born in Persnäs on the island of Öland, Sweden on August 6, 1927, the daughter of Helge and Ellen (Johansson) Petersson, joining a brother and two sisters. On July 25, 1952, she married Hans Ekstrom in Kalmar, Sweden.
The Ekstroms emigrated to the U.S. in 1957 and made their first home in Ballard. Majken was proud of her American citizenship. She worked as an LPN in senior care facilities until she became a stay-at-home mom. Her husband, Hans, was a commercial fisherman. His career brought them to Anacortes where they've lived since 1967.
Majken was a generous person who loved her family and animals. She was a long-time member of the Anacortes Lutheran Church and enjoyed the hymns and Liturgy of the Lutheran faith.
Majken is survived by her husband , Hans of 67 years; her children: Mike, Gunilla (Marvin Wold), & Torkel (Debbie), all of Anacortes except Mike who lives in Montana; grandchildren: Kelsey (Gino Garcia) and Mallory (Ryan Kidder); and great-grandchildren: Russell, Mateo, Audrey, Luke and Ella, are all of Anacortes.
Majken's family extends their sincere thanks to the staff of Rosario Assisted Living for the care and kindness that was given her these last few years.
Published in Anacortes American on Oct. 30, 2019