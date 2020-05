Or Copy this URL to Share



Manuel "Manny" Saldivar, 86, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away peacefully with his wife Virginia and his children by his side on March 14, 2020.



There will be a private family graveside at Hawthorne Memorial Park where Manny will be interred.



Full obituary will be at a later date.

