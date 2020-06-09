1937 - 2019



Maralyn Maxfield was born September 7, 1937 in Berthoud, Colorado to Ernest and Florence Maxfield. She joined an older brother, Ron, at home.



She passed away in Pulaski, Tennessee in December 2019.



When Maralyn was only ten months old her mother, Florence, died from burns suffered in a house fire. In 1942 the family moved to Washington, settling on a small farm in Stanwood. While Maralyn's father remained on the farm, the children moved in with their grandparents at Clear Lake, attending grade school in Clear Lake.



Maralyn graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1956. She worked on the school annual for four years and was editor in her senior year.



She was united in marriage to Ned Moen in 1956. They had four children, Kathy, Diane, Sally and Vern. During the next few years Maralyn was an Air Force wife while Ned was stationed at Mountain Home AFB in Idaho.



After her divorce in 1962, she moved back to Washington to work as a draftsman at Boeing. She supported herself and her children and continued her career at various Boeing plants until her retirement in 2000.



She relocated to Pulaski, Tennessee to enjoy her retirement surrounded by trees, flowers and animals. She loved her time working in her garden and around her property.



She is survived by daughters, Kathy (Rob) Harrower and Sally Moen, son Vern (Lois) Moen, granddaughters, Sonja Harrower and Kailie Moen, and brother Ron (Alice) Maxfield, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her daughter Diane Moen, and her former husband, Ned Moen.



Maralyn will be laid to rest next to her mother in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud, Colorado in a private ceremony.

