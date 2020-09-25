1/
MARCELLA LYNN "MARCI" WATSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella (Marci) Lynn Watson, February 9, 1964-September 18, 2020 passed to be with the angels at the age of 56

She was preceded in death by Mother Maureen, Sister Pamela, and Brother Brian. She is survived by her Husband Robert (Bob) and fur baby Ripley, Brother Kenneth Beckman, Sisters Colleen Glidden, Joyce Cole, and Celeste Rees Orthund, numerous nieces and nephews, great and grand she loved them all.

Marci loved people, she loved to be social, but she also loved the solitude outdoors. Playing in a campfire, playing in a lake, taking in nature as it was her church. She always thanked Jesus every time she saw a hummingbird at her feeder. She is and will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved