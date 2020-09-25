Marcella (Marci) Lynn Watson, February 9, 1964-September 18, 2020 passed to be with the angels at the age of 56



She was preceded in death by Mother Maureen, Sister Pamela, and Brother Brian. She is survived by her Husband Robert (Bob) and fur baby Ripley, Brother Kenneth Beckman, Sisters Colleen Glidden, Joyce Cole, and Celeste Rees Orthund, numerous nieces and nephews, great and grand she loved them all.



Marci loved people, she loved to be social, but she also loved the solitude outdoors. Playing in a campfire, playing in a lake, taking in nature as it was her church. She always thanked Jesus every time she saw a hummingbird at her feeder. She is and will be greatly missed.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store