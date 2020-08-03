1/1
MARCIA KAY SUTTON
1963 - 2020
September 17, 1963 -
July 10, 2020

Marcia Kay Sutton, 56, of Sedro-Woolley, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on September 17, 1963 in Fairfield, California; the daughter of Jared and Marlene (Cundiff) Davis. She was a sweet, fun loving person who enjoyed shopping, art, beachcombing and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband, Joseph Michael Sutton in 1998.

Marcia is survived by her mother-in-law: Mary Sutton; daughters: Alyssa Sutton (Darnell) and Carly Sutton; her grandchildren: Averie, Kali, Stella, Lexi and Londynn; sisters: Carol Eyre (Christopher), Annie Toland, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

A private family inurnment took place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 placing her at rest with her beloved husband, Joe at the Grand View Haven Hall Mausoleum.

To share memories of Marcia, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.

Published in Anacortes American from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
