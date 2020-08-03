September 17, 1963 -
July 10, 2020
Marcia Kay Sutton, 56, of Sedro-Woolley, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on September 17, 1963 in Fairfield, California; the daughter of Jared and Marlene (Cundiff) Davis. She was a sweet, fun loving person who enjoyed shopping, art, beachcombing and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and her beloved husband, Joseph Michael Sutton in 1998.
Marcia is survived by her mother-in-law: Mary Sutton; daughters: Alyssa Sutton (Darnell) and Carly Sutton; her grandchildren: Averie, Kali, Stella, Lexi and Londynn; sisters: Carol Eyre (Christopher), Annie Toland, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A private family inurnment took place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 placing her at rest with her beloved husband, Joe at the Grand View Haven Hall Mausoleum.
