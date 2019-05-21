|
Marcile E. "Millie" Lee, age 90, of Bloomington, Indiana, formerly of Madison, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Monroe Hospital in Bloomington.
Born July 12, 1928 in Whitney County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Erie R. and Ella M. (Buttoner) Watson.
Survivors: daughter, Trish Lee of Bloomington; four sons: Michael Lee of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Paul Lee of Bloomington, Ed Lee of Spokane, Washington, and Rick Lee of Madison, Indiana; six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Virginia Vealey and Leona Watson, and one son, Jim Lee, who died on September 3, 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the family residence, in Bloomington.
Lytle Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, 117 Holt Drive, Madison, is in charge of the arrangements.
