Marcus Phillip Hernandez (also known endearingly as "Chief No-Toe"), age 50, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley and member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, passed away July 4, 2019 in Thurston County.



He was born April 7, 1969 to Jesse and Linnette (Moses) Hernandez in Renton, Washington.



Aside from being an avid fisherman and softball player, Marcus had a special zest for life - there isn't anyone who didn't appreciate his antics and larger than life personality. His infectious smile made his sense of humor all the more charismatic. Some may describe him as "crazy and wild", but the respect and love he had for those he cared for often made up for it. He was known to unexpectedly visit people just to see how they're doing.



Among others, he will be missed by his: children Joshua (and wife, Khali) Anderson, Dannielle (and fiancé Javier) Hernandez, and Shelby Hernandez; grandchildren, Collyn, Gradee, Isla, Ava, and Abraham; mother, Linnette Hernandez; grandmother, Violet Fernando; Siblings, Lana Schuyler, Delphine Parham, Rosie Schuyler, Kay Ranta, Robert Hernandez, and Julia Bryan.



A time of visitation will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, followed by a procession to the Upper Skagit Indian Tribal Gymnasium where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 pm.



The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the USIT Gym, followed by burial at the Hamilton Indian Cemetery.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 9, 2019