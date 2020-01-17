|
November 26, 1928 -
January 13, 2020
Margaret Ann Gourley-Symonds, 91, of Anacortes and formerly of Omaha, NE, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 13, 2020.
She was born on November 26, 1928, the daughter of Willard Wendell and Ruth Elizabeth (Harper) Olson in Omaha.
Margaret married the love of her life Robert Dean Gourley on February 6, 1948 in Omaha, NE. They lived in Villisca, IA; Omaha, NE and Sydney NE before moving to their permanent home in Anacortes, WA.
While living in Sydney NE they were blessed with a son - Robert Michael on February 11, 1949, then four years later, a daughter - Marjorie Lynn was born on February 2, 1953.
In the summer of 1955 while on vacation in Anacortes her husband inquired if they had any work available and by September they were back in beautiful Anacortes living in their first newly built purchased house which ended up being their permanent home.
In August of 1960 . . .SURPRISE . . . and on May 11, 1961 she gave birth to another daughter Ruth Marie.
Margaret started her working years in the early 1970's starting at Whitney-Fidalgo Cannery then working for the Anacortes School District in the kitchen (in food service) and with Ruth Lewis Catering until Ruth retired. Mom also helped at the Whistle Stop Restaurant and the Eagles #249 in Anacortes. She then moved on to work at Thrifty Mart Drug for Tommy Lien as a cashier and worked there until it was sold.
Mom always liked to tell the story of how she was walking home from work at Thrifty Drug and was passing by Ace Hardware where she saw and stopped to talk to Pat the owner and just asked her if she had any opening? Pat said as a matter of fact "I do," . . . "when do you want to start?" mom said that was her one and only "interview" in her life and she started there the very next day. She worked at Ace Hardware until she retired.
On March 5, 1976 she lost her soul mate and became a single mom raising her daughter still at home.
After being alone for 20 years on May 9, 1996 she married Walter Symonds and had 10 years of loving companionship with him before his death on August 13, 2006. When she married "Papa Dub" she became part of the Symonds clan and acquired a multitude of extended family . . . which she loved dearly.
With the comfort and love of her Heavenly Father and the strength He provided she lived on until her untimely death . . . reunited with loved ones and friends that took the journey before her. Family and her faith in God were her high priority. Rainbows were her sign that everything was going to be all right.
She always treated everyone the same whether she knew them for years or just met them, her love of life showed through in her infectious smile that would light up a room. Her sense of humor, her sweetness, her kind words, and her faith that radiated from her, she was a blessing to so many. Her attributes go on and on.
There was never a quick trip to Safeway or Walgreens she had to visit with just about everyone she met. Those "quick trips" was most definitely her socializing time which kept her moving and enjoying life.
Margaret is survived by her children (spouses): Robert, Marjie (Joe Natola) and Ruth (Doug Allen); Grandchildren (spouses): Jason (Teri) Stahl; Deanna (Greg Scott); Robert Gilbert; Kitrina (Nathan Nunes); Joshua (Christina) Gourley; Cleveland Natola III; Steven Core; Casey Core; Matthew (Tabitha) Core ; Rachel Core; Venna (Ethan Fischer); Great Grand Children: Jacob, Cody, Jordan, Anthony, Deborah, Kaydas, Tanisha, Chase, Vanessa, Xadrion, Evelynn, Brantley, Michaela, Bryson & Kalven; Great-Great-Granddaughter: Averie.
Margaret's passing will leave a huge hole in the hearts of the many who loved her, whether as mom, grandma, aunt or friend. Marjie, her daughter, found this Kleenex by her bed with these words written in her mom's handwriting, "Christian, Honest, Reliable-Dependable (Loving), Forgiving and Happy".
A Funeral Service for Margaret will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the First Baptist Church. Visitation of Margaret will be held during the Reception following the Service; then Graveside Service to take place 3:00 p.m. at Fernhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Christian Fellowship Missionary Family of Anacortes.
