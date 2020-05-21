October 21, 1943 -
May 12, 2020
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Toyne, 76, died May 12, 2020, at her home in Sedro-Woolley. She had been under hospice care for the last six months, for which the family is profoundly grateful.
Peggy was born to Bliss and Genevieve Kelley (McClure) on October 21, 1943 in Lava Hot Springs, ID, and grew up with her three brothers in Seattle, WA. She was active in Girl Scouts throughout her school years and beyond as a camp counselor and leader of her daughter's troop.
She married Melvin "Pete" Toyne in 1963. Their daughter Patricia was born in 1964 followed by their son Peter in 1966. They divorced in 1969 and she raised her children as a hard-working single mother. She was employed primarily in the medical equipment manufacturing industry, working her way up from the assembly line to management.
Peggy was sensitive and creative, a true artist as a seamstress. She made a good portion of her family's clothing but quilting was her greatest passion. She was a member of the Woolley Fibers Quilters and won numerous awards for her beautifully crafted quilts.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Toyne) Dignum; son, Peter Toyne; brothers, Michael and Richard Kelley and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Christopher "Kip" Kelley and grandson, Benjamin Labak, whom she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be planned as soon as we're able to safely get together.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
