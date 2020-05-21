MARGARET ANN "PEGGY" TOYNE
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 21, 1943 -
May 12, 2020

Margaret Ann "Peggy" Toyne, 76, died May 12, 2020, at her home in Sedro-Woolley. She had been under hospice care for the last six months, for which the family is profoundly grateful.

Peggy was born to Bliss and Genevieve Kelley (McClure) on October 21, 1943 in Lava Hot Springs, ID, and grew up with her three brothers in Seattle, WA. She was active in Girl Scouts throughout her school years and beyond as a camp counselor and leader of her daughter's troop.

She married Melvin "Pete" Toyne in 1963. Their daughter Patricia was born in 1964 followed by their son Peter in 1966. They divorced in 1969 and she raised her children as a hard-working single mother. She was employed primarily in the medical equipment manufacturing industry, working her way up from the assembly line to management.

Peggy was sensitive and creative, a true artist as a seamstress. She made a good portion of her family's clothing but quilting was her greatest passion. She was a member of the Woolley Fibers Quilters and won numerous awards for her beautifully crafted quilts.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Toyne) Dignum; son, Peter Toyne; brothers, Michael and Richard Kelley and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Christopher "Kip" Kelley and grandson, Benjamin Labak, whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of life will be planned as soon as we're able to safely get together.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Peggy and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved