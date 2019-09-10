|
|
February 13, 1917 -
September 9, 2019
Those we love don't go away.
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, unheard, but always near.
Still missed, and forever dear.
Our dearly beloved mother Margaret Becker passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 at the age of 102. She will be fondly missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Margaret was born Margaret Sarah Forbes on February 13, 1917 to Mildred and William Forbes in Seattle, WA. At the age of four the family moved to Mount Vernon where she and her two brothers, Gerald and Robert, grew up. Margaret attended the two-room Riverside Grade School, now known as the Riverside Grange and later attended Mount Vernon High School.
She married a handsome young sailor, Harlen L. Rude on September 5, 1933 and for the next twenty-five years they raised nine children: Harlen Wayne, William Albert, Marilyn Geraldine, Richard Allen, Susan Gladys, Dennis Dale, Keith Eugene, Pearl Ilene, and Margaret Ann.
Margaret married Donald Becker on October 4, 1968 and helped raise his daughter Donna Lee.
For several years she was a cook at the Skagit Valley Hospital and retired as cook from Washington Elementary School in 1979.
Upon retirement she was an avid reader, enjoyed hiking, fishing, traveling, camping and making beautiful Japanese Bunka pictures for all her family members.
Her two eldest sons Wayne and William and her youngest daughter Margaret Ann preceded her in death, as well as several grandchildren.
A funeral service will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home. A graveside service and reception will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 following the funeral at Hawthorne Memorial Park, Mount Vernon, WA.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 11, 2019