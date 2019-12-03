|
|
May 12, 1935 -
November 28, 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Margaret Byfield, age 84, passed away on November 28, 2019, to be with her heavenly family for Thanksgiving.
Margaret was born to Walter and Clara Krause May 12, 1935 in Kalispell, MT. She spent her childhood years in Big Fork, MT along with her two brothers Bob and Sonny, and sister Bernice.
She met her husband of 55 years John Byfield through mutual friends. They spent their first years of marriage in Sunburst, MT, John working at the Texaco Refinery and Margaret helped his mother run the hotel. Both sons Jerry and Jim were born in Montana. When the refinery shut down they moved their family to Washington and settled in Mount Vernon's Avon Allen area where daughters Kristi and Karen were born.
Margaret had a love for baking, cooking and cross stitching, all of which she shared with family and friends. Her door was always open to anyone to share a meal, play a game of cards or put a few puzzle pieces together. But her greatest joy was her ever growing family.
Margaret was a member of the Skagit County Horseshoe Club for 45 years, even bringing home a World Champion Horseshoe Pitching Trophy in 1981. She was a member of the Allen United Methodist Church and was known for her wonderful loaves of french bread enjoyed by all at their monthly spaghetti feeds.
She will be missed by many.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brother Sonny and sister Bernice.
She is survived by her sons Jerry (Noelle) Byfield and Jim (Cindy) Byfield and daughters Kristi Adkins and Karen (Clint) West, 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brother Bob (Lois) Krause and her lifelong friend Mary Lynch.
A Celebration of Life followed by a reception will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3pm at the Allen United Methodist Church, 16775 Allen West Road, Bow, WA.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Allen Methodist Church, Hospice of the Northwest or the Skagit County Horseshoe Club.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 4, 2019