April 25, 1918 -
August 10, 2019
Margaret passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2019 at the age of 101.
Margaret was born to Edgar and Jennie Schwartz on April 25, 1918, at her grandmother's home on Eleventh Street in Anacortes, with Dr. A.B. Cook attending. She was educated in the Anacortes schools.
Margaret married V. Gilbert Hull on March 25, 1938. Their daughter, Sandra was born in 1940, followed by son, John in 1943. After living briefly in Mount Vernon and Bellingham, they purchased the resort at Rosario Beach on Fidalgo Island in the spring of 1946. The family operated the resort until 1954, when they sold it to Walla Walla State College for use as a Marine Biology Department.
The Hulls purchased a house in Anacortes, which was brought around the island by barge, hauled up the bluff above Rosario Beach, and installed on the property shared by Margaret's parents' home. Margaret remained in the family home until her death.
Margaret was a member of the Children's Orthopedic Hospital Guild, and an honorary member of the Anacortes Lion's Club, where she established a high school scholarship fund in her husband's name.
Following Gilbert's retirement from commercial fishing in 1978, the Hulls enjoyed entertaining family and friends at the beach, and taking yearly cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal.
While in her early nineties, Margaret immensely enjoyed being part of the Anacortes Museum's project featuring the history and memories of longtime local residents, in their own words.
Margaret was preceded in death by husband V. Gilbert, parents: Edgar and Jennie Schwartz, brother Edgar Schwartz, daughter Sandra Lynn Orr, and infant grandson Kevin Anderson.
She is survived by son John, grandchildren Eric Anderson (Sharyl), Robyn Arango (Clay), Reyna Hull-Walton (Travis), and Chelsea Freeman (Jack), great-grandchildren Breanna Campbell (Micheal), Samantha Segrest, Auston Anderson, Koda Hyatt, Theron and Charlotte Hull-Walton, Nathaniel and Serena Arango, and Mason and Kellan Freeman, and great-great-grandchildren Jane and Lauren Campbell and Kylynn and Dylan Segrest.
At Margaret's request, no public services will be held.
Her family will miss visiting with her over a cup of coffee, a glass of wine or a cribbage board.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21, 2019