MARGARET RINKER
MARGARET "PEGGY" RINKER Obituary
July 18, 1930 -
April 3, 2019

Margaret "Peggy" Rinker, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed at home April 3, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born to Arthur and Jessie Chestnut July 18, 1930 in Seattle, WA, she graduated from West Seattle High School and began working at Seattle First National Bank, where she met her husband Jack. Jack and Peg were married in 1952 and raised three boys, Steven (Lynn) Rinker, Scott (Teresa) Rinker, Brad (Lisa) Rinker, eleven grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Peg loved her boys and was a beloved "hockey-mom". In Jack's retirement they settled at Sunland Golf Course in Sequim, where Peg sold real estate for many years.

Peg was most known for her quick wit, fabulous parties, and epic peanut butter cookies. Peg loved, and was loved by, all who knew her.

For memorial information, please contact the family.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
