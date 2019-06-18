

March 10, 1934 -

May 31, 2019



Marge was born to George and Geneva (Nelles) Klop on March 10, 1934 and passed away on May 31, 2019 at 85 years.



She was raised in Bellingham, WA and graduated from Bellingham High School. When she married she lived as a military wife in Italy and Hawaii, then moved back to Bellingham.



Marge had a great passion for music and was involved with the Sweet Adelines and Old Time Fiddlers music groups for many years.



Marge is survived by her two children Jody (Pat) McBride of Angels Camp, CA and Andy Hillius of Ocean Shores, WA., sister Vicki Felch, brother Jack Felch, both of Bellingham, and Bill (Jo) Klop of Burlington, WA. She has four grandchildren, Amanda, Dan, Angela, and Tyler, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Bonnie Klop.



The family wishes to thank the members of the Old Time Fiddlers who came to visit and sing to Marge. She loved being in your group. Also to Where The Heart Is and Hospice for all of the compassionate care she received.



At Marge's request there will be no service and her ashes will be scattered over the waters of the Pacific Ocean.