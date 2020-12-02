1/
MARGIE KING
1928 - 2020
Margie King passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1928 in Steyr, Austria to her parents Adelheid and Victor Harrich. She came to the United States in 1950, moved to Bow Hill in 1954 and resided there until her passing. She married Sam King in 1965, Margie was a homemaker who loved to cook, bake, sew and tend to her beautiful yard and flowers.

Margie is survived by her husband, Sam of Bow Hill, daughters, Patricia (Ray) Dannenmiller of Bow, daughter Janice (Mike) Kemming of Colorado, stepson Richard King of Orville, WA. She also left behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother and 1 stepson Gary King.

The family of Margie wish to thank Home Place and Hospice of the NW for the wonderful care and support to both Margie and her family. There will be private services for Margie at North Cascade Christian Fellowship on Sunday December 06, 2020 and at Bow Cemetery on Monday.

Please share your thoughts and sign the online guest register at www.hawthornefh.com

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Service
North Cascade Christian Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
