Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGRET GILTNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGRET GILTNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGRET GILTNER Obituary

Margret (Peggy) Giltner, beloved wife of Benedict (Bo) Giltner, passed away June 29, 2019.

Margret was born in Salzburg, Austria, July 12, 1949 to Richard and Gertrude Schwarz Warren.

She is survived by her husband, two sons, Thomas, of Tonasket, WA and Jason, of Oak Harbor, WA and grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth and Michaela. Also surviving are sisters, Linda, of Aberdeen, WA, Elaine of Wilmar, MN, Lisa of Brooklyn Center, MN and brother Richard of Eden Prairie MN.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Northwest.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.