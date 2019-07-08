|
|
Margret (Peggy) Giltner, beloved wife of Benedict (Bo) Giltner, passed away June 29, 2019.
Margret was born in Salzburg, Austria, July 12, 1949 to Richard and Gertrude Schwarz Warren.
She is survived by her husband, two sons, Thomas, of Tonasket, WA and Jason, of Oak Harbor, WA and grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth and Michaela. Also surviving are sisters, Linda, of Aberdeen, WA, Elaine of Wilmar, MN, Lisa of Brooklyn Center, MN and brother Richard of Eden Prairie MN.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Northwest.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on July 9, 2019