March 25, 1928 -
October 19, 2019
On October 19, 2019, Marguerite Van Gasken-Egbers passed away unexpectedly with her loved ones by her side.
Marguerite was a strong and compassionate woman, and a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all who knew her.
Born on March 25, 1928, in Bellingham, Washington to John and Bertha (Olssen) Leadbetter, Marguerite's first home was Doe Bay, on Orcas Island, Washington. When she was about 10 years old, her Grandpa Joe would boat her every week from Orcas to Sinclair, where she taught school to the other children at the old Sinclair School House. She would stay on Sinclair for the school week, which helped shape her independent spirit and develop her passion for the island's natural and scenic beauty. She loved the island so much that her own family would later own a small cabin there.
Marguerite's parents eventually moved the family to a farm in Burlington, Washington, where they raised strawberries, broccoli, peas and beans on the farm as well as cows. The Leadbeater's also owned a store and burger stand in Burlington where the whole family worked together and prospered. Known as one of "the Leadbetter girls", Marguerite, graduated from Burlington High School in 1946.
Marguerite was blessed with four wonderful sisters: Lois Hughes (Everett) who died at age 49, Little Mary who died at age 4 from a tragic farming accident, Joan Brady (Mount Vernon) and Janis Rossbach (Huntington, New York).
Marguerite was married at age 21 to Jack Van Gasken, whom she met when he would deliver items to their Burlington business. Together, Marguerite and Jack raised four loving children in Mount Vernon, where the couple would eventually make their home: son Mark (Joanie) daughter Linda Honeycutt, son Brian, and daughter Karen Shellan (Dean). Marguerite also was blessed with three wonderful grandchildren: Laura (Kyle), Eric (Jessica), and Jenna (Max), and two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Sawyer. She was a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
Marguerite was also well known for her creative talent. She could draw, cook and host the most beautiful parties and always looking impeccable! Marguerite's lovely Christmas trees, decorations, and wreaths were the envy of the family! She was very involved in her children's activities such as Campfire Girls, the Boys Scouts, Salem Lutheran Church Choirs, Luther League and Sunday school. In fact, Marguerite even made hand-sewn quilts and baked cookies for the church's Friendship House.
She was a true pet lover, as she let daughter Linda bring home lots of animals including a horse that lived in their back yard on Skagit Street in Mount Vernon. She enjoyed gardening and she loved her little dog "Amber" who was a great comfort.
Marguerite and Jack's son Brian needed special care since birth, and for decades ending just this fall, she would drive 90 miles by herself each way just to bring him home for extended stays. This fall she was able to move Brian to a home in Burlington and she was absolutely delighted. She and Brian especially loved being home for the holidays, and in fact, Marguerite and her niece Amy took Brian to Gordon's Pumpkin Patch just days before she passed away.
As Marguerite grew older, daughter Karen and her husband Dean invited Marguerite to live with them on the beach at Camano Island. She had a beautiful bungalow and enjoyed her remaining years as a full member of the Shellan household. Marguerite felt a renewed love for life cooking meals with her daughter Karen and granddaughter Jenna as well as taking care of Max and Jenna's dog, Ruthie, during the day.
Marguerite loved to cook, laugh, shop and watch movies with the family. Her precious time with friends and family and will be deeply missed. Marguerite had a special bond with her two living sisters. She visited sister Joan almost daily and talked with sister Janis in NY nearly every week.
Preceded in death by her husband Jack and her second husband Dode Egbers, Marguerite will be sorely missed.
If you feel a need to honor Marguerite's life please make a donation to your local animal shelter, Volunteers of America or Autism Speaks.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 15, 2019